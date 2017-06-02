+353 (0)74912 1014
WATCH: Falcarragh man's surprise proposal to girlfriend

WATCH: Falcarragh man's surprise proposal to girlfriend

Posted: 4:17 pm June 2, 2017
BEING an incurable romantic, Falcarragh’s Donal McGee, decided an island was the most exotic way to propose marriage to the woman he loves.

But the 29-year-old man’s best intentions almost fell asunder, giving the term ‘missing the boat’ a new meaning.

Watch how Donal proposed to the love of his life, Rosie O’Brien, at Magheragallon Pier, with the help of Captain, Sabba Curran.

Read the full story by Sean Hillen in today’s Donegal News

 

 

 

 

 

