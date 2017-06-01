O’SHEA, Bridie

O’SHEA – The sudden death has occurred at her home of Bridie O’Shea, née Boyle, retired District Nurse (Churchill and Letterkenny), Ballyraine Road., Letterkenny and formerly Glenties.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Bill, retired Garda Siochána formerly Killarney, Co. Kerry, devoted mother of Maria Flynn (Carrickmore, Lackagh, Co. Galway), Ann Dargan, (Newcastle Lodge, Oldcastle, Co. Meath), sons-in-law Pat Flynn and Joe Dargan, grandchildren Joseph, Billy and James, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home tomorrow, Friday, 2nd June, from 12 noon to 8 pm only. Funeral from there on Saturday, 3rd June, going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, Letterkenny for 11 am Requiem Mass followed by cremation at 3.30 pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.