McFADDEN, Mary – Retired post mistress. Removal yesterday afternoon, Friday June 2nd, at 3pm from Gweedore Funeral Home to her late residence. Funeral Mass on Sunday afternoon, June 4th, at 1 pm in Christ of the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary both nights at 10 pm.

House private from after the Rosary until 10 am.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Aras, Gaoth Dobhair.