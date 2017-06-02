Inspired to #haveago in 555km Donegal Atlantic Way



MARVIN McEvilly, from Newtoncunningham was browsing Facebook one night towards the end of last year when he saw a post from Team Donegal Oil encouraging people who were not active or motivated to to come join them in and #haveago as part of a cycling team they were trying to put together for the 2017 Donegal Atlantic Way Ultra.

Marvin went along to an information evening and he is now one of an eight person team currently in training and will take part in the Donegal Atlantic Way Ultra Race later this month. He is delighted with his progress and team training so far!

“I started what I thought was going to be an easy thing to do, cycling, back in August last year on a heavy Hybrid bike. I got only a short distance and I knew myself that my fitness levels were so poor.

“Like everyone, you get out one day for a walk or a cycle and you think that your fit, but we all know that’s not the case. The next day I went out to play with my youngest son, he ran off and I chased after him and I was just completely out of breath in no time.”

“This was the turning point for me, when I realised just how unfit I had become when I couldn’t even catch up with my 5 year old son, it scared the life out of me. It was a bigger shock when I stepped on the weighing scales and discovered I weighed not far off 16 stone. I knew then that I had to do something, and something more than one short outing on my bike!”

“My partner came across a 2nd hand road bike and I thought as I had cycled when I was aged 10-12, ah sure, I’d give it a go. I started out cycling with a few lads from around Newtowncunningham. And I really enjoyed it, but wasn’t pushing myself to any extreme limits. Some time later I signed myself up for The Giants Causeway Coast Sportive, did some training and completed 35miles in just under 3hrs. I was delighted with my own gradual progress.”

“After that I didn’t know where to go from there, but I knew I had to do something as my fitness levels were increasing & I was just feeling so much better in myself & had gained confidence on the bike. Shortly after The Giants Causeway Coast Sportive these words and hashtag “#haveago” caught my eye on Facebook.”

“I want to thank Arthur McMahon for this wonderful opportunity and look forward to teaming up with Team Donegal Oil for our team challenge in a few weeks.”

Arthur McMahon said that Team Donegal Oil was set up to encourage people who are sitting on the couch and who would love the opportunity of a support team to help them to just simply #haveago at anything that will increase their fitness levels, and get them off the couch.

“We all know that a healthy body leads to a healthy mind and we all need support and encouragement sometimes. If that’s what Team Donegal Oil can provide, then we are on the right track to encouraging more people to join us and we are delighted by the response from right across the county, I would like to wish this determined 8 person team the very best of luck, I know they are determined. They will #haveago & they will do this, commented Arthur McMahon.

Former car dealer now loves to go by bike Hugh Tinney (75), his son Barry, daughter Fionnuala Larkin and son-in-law David Larkin have entered the team race...

