GANNON – The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of John P. Gannon, Arranmore Island. His remains will be in McGlynn’s Funeral Home from 3 pm on June 1st, with removal at 4 pm for the 4.30 pm Ferry to Arranmore Island. Reposing at his late residence in Arranmore. Rosary tonight, Thursday, at 10 pm. Removal tomorrow, Friday, 2nd June, to St. Crone’s Church for 6 pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1 pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.