GALLAGHER – The peaceful death has occurred at University Hospital Sligo of Sean Gallagher, Riverside, Laghey, Co. Donegal. Remains Reposing at the family home from 11 am tomorrow, Friday, until 11 pm Friday night. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.30 am to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballintra for 12 noon Funeral Mass.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation in care of any family member. House private on Saturday morning please.