Freedom of county for Coleman this evening

SOCCER hero Seamus Coleman will have the county’s highest honour bestowed upon him at a civic reception in Lifford this evening.

A native of Killybegs, Seamus Coleman plays with the Everton club in the English Premier league and has captained the Republic of Ireland national team.

Speaking ahead of this evening’s event, which takes place at 5pm, Cathaoirleach Cllr Terence Slowey said Seamus Coleman was a credit to Donegal.

“He is a wonderful role model for the children and young people of this county. He has achieved great things in his career and although he has reached the pinnacle of his sport he has never forgotten his roots. He remains a humble and genuine person and his commitment to Donegal and in particular his commitment to Killybegs is beyond reproach,” Cllr Slowey said.

Previous recipients of the Freedom of County Donegal include Anthony Molloy, Phil Coulter, Shay Given, Patsy McGonagle, Daniel O’Donnell, Packie Bonner and the 28th Infantry Battalion.