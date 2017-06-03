FINN, Billy – Tonragee, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Unexpectedly at his residence. Retired Secondary School Teacher.

Reposing today, Saturday, at the family home from 5 pm to 9 pm and on Sunday from 12 noon to 9 pm. Removal on Monday at 10 am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the resurrection at 11 am with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

Family Flowers Only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Irish Wheelchair Assocation, c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

House private to family members on the morning of the funeral please.