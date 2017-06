DOYLE – The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Patricia Doyle, (née McBride), Arranmore Island. Reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home from Friday afternoon, June 2nd, from 3 pm with removal at 4 pm for the 4.30 pm Ferry to Arranmore, to repose at her late residence. Funeral Mass on Sunday, June 4th, at 1 pm in St. Crone’s Church, Arranmore, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please from 11 pm to 11 am.