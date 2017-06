DOCHERTY, Nora – Reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning, June 4th, at 11 am in St. Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg followed by burial in Maghergallon Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9 pm. House private from 10 pm to 10 am.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Aras Gweedore.