DECLAN BONNER: Ulster football not what it used to be

The strength of the Ulster Championship has been questioned this week, and with good reason.

For years, it was the most competitive province and it was hard to predict the outcome of games, or who would be leading the charge for the Anglo Celt Cup.

However, it has been all too predictable this season.

Three games have been played so far, and they have all been one-sided contests that have been over with 15 minutes to go.

Tyrone were the latest team to win comfortably swatting Derry aside easily in Celtic Park, of all places. Could you imagine saying that 15 years ago?

It was an embarrassing display from Derry, and the Oak Leaf county are a shambles at the moment.

When Shane McGuigan was introduced as a late substitute last Sunday, he became the 71st player used in a competitive match by Damien Barton since he took the reins at the start of last season.

You can’t tell me that Derry have 71 players that are of the standard to compete at intercounty level.

Players are coming and going at will, and there doesn’t seem to be any prestige in putting on the famous red and white jersey any more.



