DALY, Tom – Suddenly at his late residence. Beloved husband of Annie (née Meehan).

Sadly missed by his sons John and Michael and daughter Sue grandchildren and extended family.

Remains will be reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Saturday from 4 pm with rosary at 9 pm. Removal from there on Sunday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 11 am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.