Boil Water Notice for Fintown Public Water Supply

Posted: 1:30 pm June 2, 2017
Donegal County Council and Irish Water have issued a Boil Water Notice on the Fintown Public Water Supply and Meenmore – Meenatinney group water scheme to protect consumers following advice from the Health Service Executive. 

A routine water sample has detected cryptosporidium in the treated water coming from the Fintown Water Treatment Plant and as a result the boil water notice has been put in place to protect the 450 people who are supplied from this plant.

Commenting Laurence Nash, Irish Water’s Regional Operations Lead for Donegal said: “Public health is our number one priority and while we investigate the source of this contamination it is imperative that people adhere to the boil water notice. We will be contacting vulnerable customers supplied by this scheme who have self-declared to Irish Water directly by telephone and distributing door to door notifications to all premises in this area. Irish Water and Donegal County Council are liaising with the HSE to lift this notice as quickly as possible and a continuous sampling and testing programme has been put in place.”

Irish Water is currently investing €1.1 million to connect the Fintown water supply to the Glenties supply. As part of these works 5km of water mains in the Glenties, Fintown and Meenahalla areas are being replaced as well as the construction of two booster pumping stations.

Donegal County Council, on behalf of Irish Water, is currently delivering boil water notifications to all customers in the Fintown area and the HSE is also contacting customers with advice.

