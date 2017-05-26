Work starts on €2m refurbishment of Government Offices

WORK has started in recent days on a €2 million refurbishment of the Government Offices at High Road, Letterkenny.

Scaffolding has been erected around most of the building which houses Social Welfare offices on the gorund floor as well as Revenue Offices on the first and second floors.

Clare Omelia is Press and Media Relations Manager with the Revenue Commissioners in Dublin. She said the work will continue throughout the summer and is expected to be finished before the end of the year.

“The Office of Public Works (OPW) is currently undertaking a refurbishment of Government Offices at High Road, Letterkenny.

“This work includes extensive fabric upgrade works to the outside of the entire building, including new windows, as well as a complete refurbishment of the Revenue Offices on the first and second floors. The total cost of the works is €2 million excluding VAT,” Ms Omelia said.

