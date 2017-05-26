+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeBreaking NewsWork starts on €2m refurbishment of Government Offices

Work starts on €2m refurbishment of Government Offices

Posted: 9:37 am May 26, 2017
By Harry Walsh
h.walsh@donegalnews.com
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest

WORK has started in recent days on a €2 million refurbishment of the Government Offices at High Road, Letterkenny.
Scaffolding has been erected around most of the building which houses Social Welfare offices on the gorund floor as well as Revenue Offices on the first and second floors.
Clare Omelia is Press and Media Relations Manager with the Revenue Commissioners in Dublin. She said the work will continue throughout the summer and is expected to be finished before the end of the year.
“The Office of Public Works (OPW) is currently undertaking a refurbishment of Government Offices at High Road, Letterkenny.
“This work includes extensive fabric upgrade works to the outside of the entire building, including new windows, as well as a complete refurbishment of the Revenue Offices on the first and second floors. The total cost of the works is €2 million excluding VAT,” Ms Omelia said.

Posted: 9:37 am May 26, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Get noticed with Professional Training Qualifications

Safetech Consulting & Training specialise in safety consultancy and safety training.

Jamboree in the Park comes to Letterkenny

Ireland’s largest indoor country music festival has evolved… It will spread its wings on the 20th May and descend...

Second Breast Surgeon Welcomed in Letterkenny

Significant progress has been made for the appointment of a second breast consultant at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH), following...

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland