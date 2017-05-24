Water off in areas of Letterkenny today

Irish Water have posted on their website this morning (Wednesday, May 24) that they are repairing a burst water main which may cause supply disruptions from the Hospital Roundabout to Main Street, Lower Ard O’Donnell Road, parts of the Beechwood Estate and surrounding areas in Letterkenny.

“Works have an estimated completion time of 2pm on 24 May. If you need to contact us about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: DON010730,” the website states.