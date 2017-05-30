WALSH, Philomena (née Sweeney), 30 Ashbrook, Letterkenny and formerly of 21 Ard O’ Donnell Letterkenny. Removal from the Donegal Hospice on Tuesday (30th) at 2.30 pm going to her residence to respose untill Thursday (1st June). Removal from her residence on Thursday (1st June) at 11.30 am approx going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 12 noon and interment afterwards at Conwal cemetery in the family plot.

The House is strictly private at the request of the deceased except for family, friends and neighbours

Family Flowers only Please Donations in lieu if desired to The Oncology Ward in Medical 4 at Letterkenny University Hospital or The Donegal Hospice Letterkenny, c/o any family member.

Advertisement

Philomena is survived by her husband Peter (Swinford Co. Mayo / Retired Revenue & Customs) her daughter Eva (Letterkenny) and son Eamonn (Dublin); her sisters Mary O’ Donohue (Farranfore, Co. Kerry), Annette Doherty, (Letterkenny); brothers James Sweeney, (Ballybofey), Frank Sweeney, (Gortahork) her grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and the wider family circle.

May She Rest In Peace