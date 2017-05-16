+353 (0)74912 1014
Tourism Minister on visit to Donegal

Posted: 12:20 pm May 16, 2017
Tourism and Sports Minister, Shane Ross.

IRELAND’S Minister for Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross, is on a two visit to Donegal.

Mr Ross begins his fact-finding trip today at 1.15pm with a visit to Finn Valley Sports Centre and the site of the new Finn Harps stadium.

 From there he moves on to Letterkenny at 3.30pm where he will meet staff at the Donegal Sports Partnership on Pearse Road before going to the Kinnegar Brewing Company.

This evening the minister will be in Ripples Restaurant , Kerrykeel, before recommencing his engagements tomorrow with a trip to Fanad Lighthouse at 11am.

He rounds off his Donegal visit by meeting with members of Donegal County Council regarding its Donegal Tourism Strategy.

