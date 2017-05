TONER, Kevin – Removal from McClintock’s Funeral Home, Townparks, Convoy took place yesterday, Monday evening, 22nd May, at 8 pm to his brother Steven and Jennifer’s residence at 60 Flaxfields, Convoy. Removal tomorrow, Wednesday, 24th May, at 10.15 am to St. Eunan’s Chapel, Raphoe for 11 am Requiem Mass followed by burial in the family plot. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House, Letterkenny, c/o Steven Toner.

Family time please from 11 pm till 11 am.