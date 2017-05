SWEENEY, Thomas – Reposing at his late residence from 10 am Yesterday, Tuesday, 23rd May. Funeral Mass today, Wednesday, 24th May, at 1 pm in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Irish Heart Foundation, Donegal Branch, c/o any family member or Con McDaid & Sons.