St Eunan’s claim Under 16 Northern Board title

Gaoth Dobhair battled gamely in the first half, but they were left to rue a host of missed chances, and they trailed by two points at the break.

The Magheragallon side would still have fancied their chances in the second half, but favourites St Eunan’s improved drastically, with midfielders Shane O’Donnell and Padraig McGettigan coming to the fore.

Gaoth Dobhair could only muster two points after the break, and St Eunan’s powered past them.

They wrapped up their victory late on when the lively Ciaran Moore fired to the net, and that was enough to ensure that the silverware would head in the direction of the Cathedral town.



