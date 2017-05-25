+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeSportGAASt Eunan’s claim Under 16 Northern Board title

St Eunan’s claim Under 16 Northern Board title

Posted: 12:00 pm May 25, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest

The St Eunan’s Under 16 team



ST EUNAN’S produced an excellent second half performance to defeat Gaoth Dobhair in Moyle View Park on Monday evening, and clinch the Northern Board Division 1 Under 16 League title.

Gaoth Dobhair battled gamely in the first half, but they were left to rue a host of missed chances, and they trailed by two points at the break.

Advertisement

The Magheragallon side would still have fancied their chances in the second half, but favourites St Eunan’s improved drastically, with midfielders Shane O’Donnell and Padraig McGettigan coming to the fore.

Gaoth Dobhair could only muster two points after the break, and St Eunan’s powered past them.

They wrapped up their victory late on when the lively Ciaran Moore fired to the net, and that was enough to ensure that the silverware would head in the direction of the Cathedral town.

FOR FULL MATCH REPORT, DON’T MISS FRIDAY’S DONEGAL NEWS

Posted: 12:00 pm May 25, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
She attends every game but never gets to see much

Letterkenny woman is hoping for summer so that she can watch the Donegal GAA team 'in peace'

Injury concerns for Gaoth Dobhair ahead of Kilcar match

GAOTH Dobhair manager Mervyn O'Donnell fears that he will be without two of his best players this week.

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland