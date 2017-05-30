The Alley Theatre has put a call out to musicians across the island of Ireland to get involved in the return of this year’s Sounds Like Summer (SLS) music competition. SLS which is a fabulous opportunity for unsigned bands and musicians, previously ran from 2008 – 2013 and attracted artists from as far away as America as it provided amateur musicians, bands and singer/songwriters with a springboard for success.

Artists who made it to the finals included local rapper Gerard i2 who is releasing a new EP in the coming weeks, Soak who has just released her debut album ‘Before We Forgot How to Dream’, the late Rainy Boy Sleep who appeared at Glastonbury and toured with Cindy Lauper and Paul Tully who toured with Paul Brady. However after a four year hiatus, the organisers at the Alley Theatre have decided to re-launch the competition to support unsigned artists.

Do you play in a band? Are you a singer songwriter? Do you want to take the next step on your music career, then enter SLS 2017. The Alley Theatre, in association with the Strabane Chronicle are calling all bands or soloists, regardless of age or genre, to get involved. From rap artists to trad bands and from rock stars to country acts, we need you.

PRIZES

SLS 2017 comes with an excellent first prize – the opportunity to record your own single and shoot your own video, working alongside one of the north west’s finest recording teams. All bands/singer/songwriters who make it through to the finals will also receive a performance fee. There will be two heats held on July 28 and 29 with the final on August 5.

For your chance to be selected get in touch now. Selection will be based on consideration of a short application and a sample CD. The CD must contain one original track by the artist/band. Commenting on the return of Sounds Like Summer, operations manager of the Alley Theatre Jacqueline Doherty said, “We are delighted Sounds Like Summer is back in partnership with the Strabane Chronicle.

“We are offering ten acts the opportunity to compete for a brilliant package of prizes, not only will they receive a performance fee but the overall winner will receive their own professional video by the Pulse Centre and studio time to record their own original track.

“Not only that but all acts who make it through to the heats will benefit from PR coverage and will be given support on the Alley Stage from our technical team in terms of stage set, lighting and sound. Over the years we have been overwhelmed with the talent and entries and I can’t wait for this year’s competition.

“We are delighted to give upcoming bands and musicians this opportunity to expand their career. The competition will take place over two heats in July and the final in August in the cabaret style auditorium within the Alley Theatre. To get a flavour of what Sounds Like Summer is all about see visit the Alley Theatre Youtube page for previous years’ videos.”

Want to get involved? Simply email jacqueline.doherty@derrystrabane.com. or call 028 71 884760 for an application pack. Deadline for entries is Monday July 3.

