Rovers looking to end season with silverware

Posted: 7:00 pm May 11, 2017
The Letterkenny Rovers senior team

THIS time last year, Letterkenny Rovers were preparing for the biggest games in their club history.

The Leckview Park outfit reached the FAI Intermediate Cup Final in the Aviva Stadium, but were well beaten by Crumlin United.

This weekend, they are on the trail of silverware once again, albeit in the rather less glamorous surroundings of Maginn Park.

The Letterkenny side take on Glengad United in the Knockalla Caravans Cup Final on Sunday at 5pm, and it’s a game that Rovers manager Eamonn McConigley is eagerly awaiting.

“It’s always a boost when you reach a final.

“The players have worked so hard all season and it would be nice to see that rewarded with a trophy.

“It’s a day out for us and afterwards we’ll come back and have a few drinks and enjoy each other’s company.

“Obviously you want to win and there’s no point in playing if you don’t want to bring back the cup.

“It would be a nice way to end the season if we could get some silverware.”

TO READ EAMONN’S FULL INTERVIEW, DON’T MISS TOMORROW’S DONEGAL NEWS

