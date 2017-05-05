ROARTY, Gerry – (Donabate, Dublin and formerly of Bundoran, Co. Donegal) May 3rd, 2017. Suddenly. Beloved husband and best friend of Mary, loving dad of Alana and Leah and much loved brother of Máire.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sister, mother-in-law Maeve, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing on Friday at his home from 5 pm till 8 pm. Removal Saturday (6th May) afternoon to St. Patrick’s Church, Donabate for 1.30 pm Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Donabate.