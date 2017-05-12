Rathmullan and Ballybofey set for battle on Sunday

“It’s been a long time coming now,” said Patton.

“We were more or less safe in the premier division after the Milford game a month ago so we’ve been preparing for this game for the last five or six weeks. Now that it’s on the horizon, we’re really looking forward to it.”

Ballybofey are looking to complete the double, after already securing CT Ball Division 2 title earlier this year.

“After thirty years without winning anything, it would be very nice to win two trophies this year,” said Ballybofey manager, Barney Lafferty senior.

