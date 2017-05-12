+353 (0)74912 1014
Rathmullan and Ballybofey set for battle on Sunday

Posted: 12:00 pm May 12, 2017
Dara Patton, player manager with Rathmullan Celtic.

Dara Patton, player manager with Rathmullan Celtic.



Rathmullan Celtic are preparing to take on Ballybofey United this Sunday for a chance to get their hands on the Brian McCormick Cup and while player-manager, Dara Patton, admits that he expects the game to be a difficult encounter, he says he is looking forward it.

“It’s been a long time coming now,” said Patton.

“We were more or less safe in the premier division after the Milford game a month ago so we’ve been preparing for this game for the last five or six weeks. Now that it’s on the horizon, we’re really looking forward to it.”

Ballybofey are looking to complete the double, after already securing CT Ball Division 2 title earlier this year.

“After thirty years without winning anything, it would be very nice to win two trophies this year,” said Ballybofey manager, Barney Lafferty senior.

