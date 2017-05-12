Pot luck as Ardara teenager prepares for China trip

CONGRATULATIONS to young Donegal snooker player Ronan Whyte who has been selected to play at the World U18 and U21 Championship in Beijing.

The Ardara teenager, who is a student at St Columba’s Comprehensive School in Glenties, is a member of the North West Premier Snooker League and plays out of the NW Snooker Club in Letterkenny.

Ronan will travel to China in early July ahead of the competition which gets underway on July 7

