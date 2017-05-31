+353 (0)74912 1014
Person hospitalised after Letterkenny crash

Posted: 4:03 pm May 31, 2017
One  person was taken to hospital following a two-car collision in Letterkenny at lunchtime today.

The incident happened on Pearse Road, close to McDonald’s fast food restaurant and takeaway.

Gardaí, fire crews and ambulance personnel were tasked to the scene following the early lunchtime collision.

Traffic around the town came to a standstill in the wake of the accident.

A garda spokesperson told the Donegal News: “One person was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure. The scene was attended to and returned to normal shortly afterwards.”

 

