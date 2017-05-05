Penney’s staff to go from Darkness into Light for Seamy

DEVASTATED work colleagues and friends of a young Letterkenny man who died last month will take part in Darkness into Light tomorrow, (Saturday) in his memory.

Seamus (Seamy) Peoples died on April 4. A valued and popular member of staff in Penneys where he had worked for 12 years, staff there are now planning to remember him in the most poignant of ways.

Around 75 staff at the Letterkenny store will join thousands of others locally and across the country in running or walking to remember those who have died by suicide, as well as those bereaved by suicide.

Darkness into Light, which is Pieta House’s flagship awareness walk/run, will take place in 150 locations across Ireland, north and south, and all over the world.

The unique event begins at 4.15am when those taking part will run or walk a 5km route while dawn is breaking.

Tomorrow’s event comes just a week before Pieta House opens it doors in Letterkenny. The centre – the first in the Northwest – will offer support to those who self harm or who are feeling suicidal, will open on Monday, May 15.

Posting a fitting tribute on Darkness into Light Letterkenny’s Facebook page ahead of the event, the staff, who have touchingly called themselves ‘Team Seamy’, said: “Seamy worked with us in Penneys since 2005. In that time, Seamy touched a lot of lives of past and present employees with his witty banter and friendly character.

“Seamy was an avid Liverpool fan and a fantastic footballer, so with Seamy having been the sporty person he was, the staff in the store have decided to do ‘Darkness into Light’ 5k in his memory.”

The Penneys staff have raised around 1,500 euro for Pieta House.

“It will be a fitting tribute to a much missed work colleague and friend,” they added.

As well as Letterkenny, Darkness into Light walks/runs will also be taking place Falcarragh, Tory Island, Maghery, Donegal Town, Carrick and Buncrana.

Arranmore Island will host its first event this year, commencing at the Glen Hotel. Ferries will arrive on the island ahead of the 5k and return back afterwards.