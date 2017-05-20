+353 (0)74912 1014
PATTON, Michael

Posted: 8:36 am May 20, 2017

PATTON, Michael, The Bray, Creevy, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Reposing at his late residence on Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm.

Removal on Sunday at 10 am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.am. Interment at the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Branch of the Alzheimers Society care of Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

