PATTON, Mary Jane

Posted: 11:53 am May 13, 2017

PATTON, Mary Jane – In her 101st year. Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home yesterday, Friday, 12th May. Reposing from 4 pm until 8 pm and Rosary then at 8 pm on Friday, 12th May, and then today, Saturday, May 13th, from 4 pm until 9 pm with Rosary at 9 pm. Removal on Sunday morning, May 14th, at 10.40 am to St. Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for Requiem Mass at 11 am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Alzhiemer’s Society, Donegal Branch.

