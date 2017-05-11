Passenger numbers on the increase at Donegal Airport

DONEGAL Airport has recorded a 17 per-cent increase in passenger numbers on its Donegal/Dublin route in the first quarter of 2017, according to new figures.

Aer Lingus Regional has operated the Donegal Dublin route on a Public Service Obligation (PSO) basis since February 2015 and in this time the airline has seen consistent growth on the route.

The airline flies from Donegal to Dublin twice daily, in addition to flying its Donegal Glasgow service up to four times per week. A total of over 40,000 passengers flew from Donegal in 2016, with July the busiest month of the year.

Commenting, Ronan Whitty, Head of Revenue Management at Stobart Air, said they were pleased with the ongoing traffic growth across their two routes operating from Donegal Airport.

“In this time we have seen a consistent demand among the local community, business people and tourists for a reliable and efficient connection between Donegal and the capital.

“The recent recognition of Donegal Airport as the second most scenic airport landing in the world will hopefully further stimulate interest in Donegal as a tourist destination. The county’s breath-taking scenery has remained one of Ireland’s best kept secrets for too long so it is very satisfying to see it establish itself as a world class tourism destination and home to some of Europe’s most spectacular landscape.

“This recognition will only further help grow the route with tourists flying in on connecting flights to explore Donegal’s Wild Atlantic Way. We look forward to working with Donegal Airport in building on the success of quarter one during the rest of 2017,” he said.