Palestinian flag to be flown at council offices

Posted: 12:35 pm May 10, 2017
flag

THE Palestinian flag is to be hoisted outside Donegal County Council’s office in Dungloe after elected members passed a motion yesterday.

Members of the Glenties Municipal District voted to fly the Palestinian flag at Dungloe Council offices as a show of solidarity to the some 1,500 Palestinian prisoners currently on hunger strike while imprisoned in Israeli jails.

The gesture, which was proposed by Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher and seconded by Sinn Féin colleague Cllr John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh, was passed unopposed and speaking following the meeting, Cllr Gallagher said, ““I am delighted and heartened by the unanimous support which my proposal has received to fly the flag of Palestine above council buildings here in Dungloe.

“This is more than the mere flying of a flag, it is a symbol of support for the hunger strikers currently incarcerated in Isreali prisons who are protesting against the inhumane and degrading treatment which they are being forced to experience daily.

“Some of these prisoners have been locked up and detained by the Isreali authorities without trial, and are now in prison without access to proper medical care and are also facing torture.

“I am proud of the decision by the members today of Glenties Municipal District to fully support this move which will send out a message of solidarity to the hunger strikers involved and their families.”

Also reacting following yesterday’s meeting, Cllr Ó Fearraigh added, “I want to offer my congratulations to my colleague Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher for highlight this important issue and I am thrilled that it has received the full support of council.

“Council officials have now informed us that the flag will shortly be ordered and, once delivered, the flag will fly proudly above the local council offices here in Dungloe in a sign of solidarity to the Palestinian prisoners.”

