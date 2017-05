O’HANLON – The sudden death has occurred of Ciaran O’Hanlon, 29 Charlie Daly Terrace, Lower Main Street, Letterkenny.

Reposing at his late residence from 3 pm today. Funeral Mass on Saturday, May 27th, at 3 pm in St. Eunan’s Cathedral with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Pieta House c/o any family member or Con McDaid & Sons.