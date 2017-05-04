O’DONNELL, Margaret (Mairéad) – The peaceful death has occurred at Hillcrest House, Long Lane, Letterkenny of Mairéad O’Donnell.

Deeply regretted by her sister Brighde and brother Neil (Newbridge, Co. Kildare), sisters-in-law Bernadette (College Farm Road, Letterkenny); Betty (Newbridge); nieces Mairéad, Anne Marie, Jean Bernier O’Donnell; nephews Rory (Germany), Barry (Dublin), John and wife Annette, grand-nieces, grand nephews Niamh, Rónan, Shauna, Emile, Neil, Niamh and Nora.

Mairead’s remains are reposing at Hillcrest House yesterday Wednesday 3rd May with removal at 5.30 pm to her late residence to repose. Removal from there on Thursday 4th May at 5.30 pm going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny to repose overnight for 10 am Requiem Mass on Friday 5th May with burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemete