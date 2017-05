O’DONNELL, Ellen – Wake in Gweedore Funeral Home, Tuesday, May 9th, from 6.30 pm to Rosary at 9.30 pm, followed by removal to her home in Falcarragh. House private, but family and friends are welcome. Funeral Mass in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh on Thursday, May 11th, at 11 am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice.