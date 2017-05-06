+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath Notices

O’BRIEN, John

Posted: 3:34 pm May 6, 2017

O’BRIEN, John – Ex Company Sergeant, 28th Battalion. May 5th, 2017, peacefully in Sligo University Hospital following a short illness. Pre-deceased by his father Paddy, mother Theresa, brother Patrick and sister Elizabeth.

Sadly missed by his ex-colleagues and friends.

Rest In Peace

Advertisement

Reposing at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo from 2 pm on Monday 8th of May. Removal at 5 pm to Gavin’s Funeral Home, Knox Street, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo and reposing from 7 pm to 8 pm in Gavin’s Funeral Home. Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon on Tuesday in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyhaunis. Burial follows in Ballyhaunis Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology Unit at Sligo University Hospital, c/o Sean Feehily at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland