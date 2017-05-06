O’BRIEN, John – Ex Company Sergeant, 28th Battalion. May 5th, 2017, peacefully in Sligo University Hospital following a short illness. Pre-deceased by his father Paddy, mother Theresa, brother Patrick and sister Elizabeth.

Sadly missed by his ex-colleagues and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo from 2 pm on Monday 8th of May. Removal at 5 pm to Gavin’s Funeral Home, Knox Street, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo and reposing from 7 pm to 8 pm in Gavin’s Funeral Home. Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon on Tuesday in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyhaunis. Burial follows in Ballyhaunis Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology Unit at Sligo University Hospital, c/o Sean Feehily at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.