MURRAY, Danny – The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Danny Murray, Bomany, Letterkenny and formerly Rosemount, Letterkenny, former staff member of Doherty’s Butchers and Letterkenny University Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary (née Bond), devoted father of Stephen (Oxford), Kevin and Danny Jnr. (Bomany), Sinéad (Letterkenny), Chris (Melbourne) and Caolán (Ballymacool), sisters Cathleen McBride (Woodlands), Ann (Buncrana), Sheila Duffy (Rosemount) and Mary Ryan (Dublin), brothers Tommy (Kilmacrennan) and Joe (Scotland), daughters-in-law Michelle and Connie, grandchildren, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today, Thursday, 25th May from 2 pm with removal at 3 pm to his residence at Bomany to repose. Funeral from there on Sunday, 28th May going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 12 noon Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital or Pieta House c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time, please, from 10 pm until 11 am and on the morning of the funeral.