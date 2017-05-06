+353 (0)74912 1014
MURPHY, Eddie

Posted: 3:42 pm May 6, 2017

MURPHY, Eddie, peacefully at home.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Elizabeth, daughters Jacqueline and Michelle, sons Shaun and Eamon, son-in-law Mike, daughters-in-law Oonagh and Ester, grandchildren Sarah, Anna, Ordhan, Aoife and Daniel, his brother Jim and family and his sister Ruby, family circle and friends.

Funeral Requiem Mass on Monday, 8th May, at 11 am in St. Mura’s Church, Fahan with burial in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only or if desired donations in lieu to the Donegal Down Syndrome Association or The Society of Saint Vincent De Paul care of any family member.

May he Rest In Peace

