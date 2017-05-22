Mulroy Woods, great place to stay and eat

L-R: Shaun Boyle, Darren McCann, Kasia Mastyna, Patricia Kelly (Owner), Donagh McCloskey, Siobhán Barrett- Doherty, Lee Vambeck.

Honeymoon Suite

Hotel Exterior

ANOTHER incredible accolade has been awarded to Mulroy Woods Hotel Milford, the Hotel is now listed in “Lucinda O’Sullivan’s Little Black Book of Great Places to Stay and Eat in Ireland”. Lucinda O’Sullivan is Ireland’s most widely read food and hospitality critic and through her little Black Book she shares her unprecedented knowledge of the Irish Tourism and Food Industry. Lucinda is totally unsponsored by any organisation or body, she is free to include whom she feels she can personally recommend.

Owners Marty & Patricia Kelly are absolutely delighted, “We are totally overwhelmed to be in receipt of the Lucinda O’Sullivan recommendation. It’s more of an honour as the Hotel is only two years in business, we are a highly committed and invested team and are proud to say that we are going from strength to strength. This is a very prestigious Little Black Book to be part of and it is testimony to the continued efforts of our hard working team. Inspectors came to the Hotel, they stayed, ate and drank and we were completely unaware of their presence.

We had no idea until we were contacted by Lucinda O’Sullivan to advise us that we were recommended as one of only 4 Hotels in Donegal that is great “to stay and eat”.

Lucinda O’Sullivan has appeared on RTE’s The Restaurant as Guest Critic and is a frequent contributor on RTE’s most popular radio show Today with Pat Kenny. Her Little Black Book of Great Places to Stay & Eat is the hottest guide to Irish accommodation encompassing and unravelling the real Ireland of today which is funky, quirky, fun and gloriously romantic on the Wild Atlantic Way! She has an unerring feel for sourcing the little place that might be just that little bit different.

Mulroy Woods is passionate about ensuring a warm and inviting memorable experience for all our guests and our renovation and refurbishment projects throughout the last 2 years are testament to our continued efforts. Enhancements include the addition of 12 superior guest bedrooms, refurbishment of main Reception area, The Lounge, Harper’s Restaurant, The Mulroy Banqueting Suite and the Honeymoon Suite. There are also plans in the pipeline in the near future which will further enhance our product offerings.

The Little Black Book is known as a godsend for travellers, they know and trust Lucinda and have followed in her footsteps for years. This will be a massive boost for business with very exciting times ahead for the Hotel.

SPONSORED CONTENT BY MULROY WOODS HOTEL

