MORAN, Shirley

Posted: 2:00 pm May 31, 2017

MORAN, Shirley (née McGonigle) – Peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Wife of the late Liam, loving mother of Mark, Paul and Rhona, grandmother to Liam (USA), Colm, Niamh, Clodagh, Sorcha, Alice, Lucy and Conor and great grandmother to Ariessa.

Deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousin Maire Carr, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Shirley Rest In Peace

Reposing at Larkin’s Funeral Home, Edenderry tomorrow, Thursday evening, from 6 pm to 8 pm with Rosary at 8 pm. Removal on Friday at 11.30 am, arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Edenderry for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

