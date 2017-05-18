Minister McHugh backs Leo Varadkar for Taoiseach

DONEGAL TD Joe McHugh has announced he is backing Social Protection Minister Leo Varadkar to be the next Taoiseach.

Minister McHugh said he believed Minister Varadkar would be an outstanding leader of the country who understood issues affecting people right across the State and in particular Donegal.

“Leo was in Donegal for two days last week but he is no stranger to Donegal,” said McHugh, who is Minister for the Diaspora and International Development.

“He has visited the county on many occasions both in a private capacity and as a minister. He understands, as he said last week, the unique circumstances of Donegal, cut off from the rest of the North for most of the last century by partition, and cut off geographically and in other ways from the rest of the State.

“I believe Leo Varadkar will make an excellent Taoiseach for all the people of the Republic of Ireland and for all the people of Donegal. I have never found him wanting when it came to dealing with issues head-on,” he said.

Minister McHugh also paid tribute to the Taoiseach’s service to his country and party.

“Enda never forgot his Donegal roots,” said Minister McHugh.

“I would like to pay tribute to the Taoiseach for his dedication and service to his country and party over many, many years.

“As everyone knows, Enda’s mother was from Donegal and he never forgot his Donegal connections.

“I hope he has a long and happy retirement after what he has done for the country over the last number of years. No one deserves it more.

“I think history will judge him kindly as he led our country out of a very dark period to a position today where the economic revival is slowly spreading to the regions.”

‘I will make Donegal a key priority’ vows Varadkar WITH confirmation this afternoon that Enda Kenny is to stand down as leader of Fine Gael, Leo Varadkar has...

Pringle Calls for a Breast Surgeon Consultant at LUH Independent TD Thomas Pringle has accused Minister Joe Mc Hugh of reneging on his commitments for a Breast Surgeon...