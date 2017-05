MEEHAN – The death has occurred of Jackie Meehan, The Glebe,Roshine road, Killybegs, Co. Donegal. Remains reposing at his residence from 12 noon today, Sunday to 11 pm and from 12 noon on Monday to 11 pm. Removal from his home on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am. to St. Mary’s Church, Killybegs for 11 am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.