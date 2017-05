McLAUGHLIN, Michael Gerard – Remains Reposing at Bath Terrace, Moville, Co. Donegal awaiting repatriation to his late home in Greennock, Scotland.

Much loved and sadly missed by his sons Gerry, Michael, Peter, Liam and the late John, R.I.P., his daughters Lilly, Anna, Maura, Kate, Tricia and Angie.

Deeply regretted by the entire family circle and friends.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Have Mercy on His Soul