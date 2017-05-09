+353 (0)74912 1014
McKENNA, Stephen

Posted: 3:39 pm May 9, 2017

McKENNA, Stephen Francis PPRHA – Carlow, Donegal and London, peacefully after a long illness bravely fought.

Sadly missed by by his wife Beth Ann, son Sean, grandchildren Clare, Daniel and Kieran, great grandsons, stepdaughter Beatrice, sister Susan, brothers James and Andrew and a wide circle of friends.

May Stephen Rest in Peace

Reposing in his Studio, Regent Street, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow on Thursday, May 11th, from 4 pm to 7 pm. Funeral Service will take place at Dardistown Crematorium on Friday at 3 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow / Kilkenny Homecare Team.

