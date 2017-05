McKEENEY, Denis – Removal from Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest on Monday, 29th May, at 6 pm to his brother Henry’s residence, Sheskin, Malin Head. Removal on Wednesday, May 31st, at 12.15 pm to St. Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin Head for Requiem Mass at 1 pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.