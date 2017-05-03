McHugh welcomes €121,000 heritage funding to range of Co Donegal projects

Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh has welcomed a major funding boost to a number of heritage projects across Co Donegal.

These include major funding for works at Rathmullan Abbey in Rathmullan costing €29,000 and St Columb’s Church at Ballynally, Moville, costing €30,000.

“I am delighted to announced that my colleague Minister Heather Humphreys has allocated just over €121,000 to 10 heritage projects in Donegal in the latest round of funding,” said Minister McHugh.

“I am particularly pleased at the funding announced for Rathmullan Abbey and St Columb’s Church in Ballynally and funding for repair of a town house on Church Lane in Letterkenny.

“A number of other projects have been given funding to carry out important works across the county aimed at preserving and enhancing our built heritage including Holy Trinity Church of Ireland on Horn Head, the Martello Tower in Greencastle, the Mill in Leitir and the Church of Christ the Redeemer in Fanad.

“I want to pay tribute to all the organisations involved in these projects for their incredible vision and dedication in preserving our built heritage for future generations.”

As well as the Rathmullan and Ballynally funding, the following projects have also been given funding:

· Holy Trinity Church of Ireland Horn Head – €10,000

· Portnason House, Ballyshannon – €7,000

· Stranorlar Church of Ireland – €7,500

· The Old Fort Inn Martello Tower – €4,500

· Leitir Corn Mill, Leitir – €8,000

· Mountain Lodge, Pettigo – €8,000

· Town House, Church Lane, Letterkenny – €8,000

· Church of Christ the Redeemer, Rosnakill – €9,320

Minister McHugh said: “Providing funding for Rathmullan and St Columb’s under these schemes is a commitment in Fine Gael’s Action Plan for Rural Development, ‘Realising Our Rural Potential’. This funding for Donegal is part of an announcement by my colleague, Minister Heather Humphreys of €4.8 million for 569 heritage projects across the country.

“Separately, heritage projects will receive through the Built Heritage Investment Scheme will allow for the conservation and repair of protected structures across Donegal. These buildings and structures are so important to our heritage and identity as a county, and maintaining and repairing them is a crucial part of the regeneration of our communities.

“The funding is also very important in terms of developing our tourism offering and helping to attract visitors to Donegal, with all the benefits that can bring.

“Nationally, it is expected the schemes will leverage more than €11 million in private funds. It is also important to note that the works on these protected structures will generate significant employment in the conservation and construction industries, which is good news for local job creation.”