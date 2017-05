McHUGH, Suzanne – Formerly of Leitir and Glasgow. Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny at 3 pm on Wednesday, May 10th, to her sister Pat and James Devenport’s home, Rooskey, Quigley’s Point. Removal on Friday morning, May 12th, at 9.30 am for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Brigid’s Church, Leitirmacaward, followed by burial in the new cemetery. Family time please from 11 pm until 11 am.