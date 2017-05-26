+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeUncategorizedMcHUGH, Nancy

McHUGH, Nancy

Posted: 4:50 pm May 26, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest

McHUGH, Nancy – Removal on Friday, May 26th, at 3 pm from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, to her son Mickey’s residence at Ballintemple. Funeral Mass on Sunday, May 28th, at 1 pm in St. Finian’s Church, Falcarragh, Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary both nights at 9 pm.

House private please from 11 pm until 10 am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Kidney Dialysis Unit Letterkenny University Hospital.

Posted: 4:50 pm May 26, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland