McHUGH, Nancy – Removal on Friday, May 26th, at 3 pm from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, to her son Mickey’s residence at Ballintemple. Funeral Mass on Sunday, May 28th, at 1 pm in St. Finian’s Church, Falcarragh, Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary both nights at 9 pm.

House private please from 11 pm until 10 am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Kidney Dialysis Unit Letterkenny University Hospital.