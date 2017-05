McGEE, Ownie (Grainne) – Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top at 3 pm Wednesday afternoon, May 3rd, to son James’ residence, Ballyboes, Falcarragh. Removal on Friday, May 5th, for 12 noon Requiem Mass at St. Finnian’s Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Rosary each night at 9 pm. Family time after rosary on both nights.