McGEE, James – The sudden death has occurred at his late residence, Drumgumberland, Convoy. Beloved husband of Margaret, much loved father of Bernadine, Sarah, John, Roisin, and Moira, and devoted brother of John, Hannah, Roise, Mary and the late Bridget,William, Patrick and Owenie.

Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On His Soul

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday May 23rd at 10.20 am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Convoy at 11 am with interment afterwards to the old cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.

Family time from 11 pm until 10 am and on the morning of the funeral.