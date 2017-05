McDERMOTT, Margaret – The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Margaret McDermott, 13 Garage Court, Oldtown, Letterkenny.

Removal from Donegal Hospice today, Thursday, May 25th, at 12.30 pm to her late residence. Funeral Mass on Saturday, May 27th, at 5 pm in St. Eunan’s Cathedral with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Director.